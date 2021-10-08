Portageville man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

A Portageville man was sentenced to 5 years in prison yesterday. 46-year-old Clarence Hicks was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to distributing meth. At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Hicks admitted that he sold meth to an informant working with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force in September 2019. At the time of the sale, Hicks was on parole supervision following his early release from the Missouri Department of Corrections for various state drug-related convictions. The federal 60-month sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the balance of Hicks’ state sentences. Hicks will then be placed on supervised release for three years once the sentences are completed.

