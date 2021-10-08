Search underway following New Madrid shooting

A search is underway in New Madrid in connection to a shooting incident. New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson reports that on Wednesday morning officers were called to the 400 block of Semo Drive at around 8 am in reference to gunshots in the neighborhood. Witnesses told police that the driver of a blue car was firing at a white car, and that an occupant of the white car was shooting back. The vehicles had both left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and there appeared to be no injuries. Higgerson says that police are currently searching for Dominique Betts in connection to the shooting. Betts is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5226.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!