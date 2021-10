Senator Roy Blunt continues to push for health care and mental health care access via telemedicine. But the problem is licensing across states. On the commerce committee Friday, Blunt said students are a good example of needed online access to their hometown doctors.

Blunt questioned FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr about that. Carr said Blunt’s bipartisan bill to cut back on regulations is a step in the right direction.

