Monday, October 11th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Fountain Valley, CA — A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day. The man entered a Chase bank Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money.



He fled with a “large amount of cash” before officers got to the bank. And then late Tuesday morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the SAME bank!



Responding officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect. The man, who has prior convictions for robbery, was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.



I blame the parents… as children we were always taught that if something is working, don’t reinvent the wheel.

