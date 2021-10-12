HACKED: Change your Amazon and Twitch account passwords
Hackers have released a massive package of passwords and source codes from Amazon’s streaming website Twitch. Information security expert Mike Masino says the hackers managed to heist a surprising amount of back-end data from Amazon and released it all on the internet.
Masino says most of the information was aimed at damaging the company, rather than exposing the users. He says it’s still a good idea for Missourians to update passwords for both Amazon and Twitch, just in case.