MO legislator says digital literacy has been overlooked

State and federal leaders have pumped millions of dollars into expanding broadband internet access in Missouri. The benefits include growing our economy, helping students learn, and allowing Missourians to access health care. State Representative Louis Riggs says digital literacy has been overlooked.

During a House committee hearing, Riggs says some Kansas City nonprofits are helping residents with digital literacy, by setting up an online profile to search for jobs, and to access telehealth services.

