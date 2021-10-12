MO university studying prevalence of hunger among the state’s college students

Missouri Southern State University is studying about the struggles the state’s college students have with getting enough food to eat. The school, in Joplin, is taking a look at every region of the state and talking to public, private, community college, and technical school students. Kinesiology professor Andrea Cullers says many of today’s students are the first in their family to go to college, and that in itself presents a lot of challenges.

The effort will include a toolkit to connect students with federal nutritional benefits. Cullers says helping college students to graduate and get higher paying jobs is a huge win for the state.

