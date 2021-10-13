Cape man dies in UTV crash Sunday
The Southeast Missourian reports that a Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson. The incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by 48-year-old John Baker, of Cape Girardeau, ran off the roadway and overturned, ejecting 54-year-old Kevin Baker, a passenger in the vehicle. Neither man was wearing a safety device. Kevin Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. John Baker sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital. John Baker was arrested for first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter in the incident. He was taken to the county jail and released.