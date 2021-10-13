Dexter woman sentenced to 6 years for meth charges

A Dexter woman was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison. 43-year-old Tori Carlisle was sentenced following her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute meth. Law enforcement officers arrested Carlisle at a truck stop in New Madrid County on July 25, 2020 after discovering digital scales and other drug paraphernalia items in her vehicle. During a search incident to arrest, officers found 25 grams of meth concealed in her shirt. Carlisle was initially charged in state court and released on bond. Two weeks after being released from custody, Carlisle was pulled over for a traffic violation in Mississippi County. Several plastic bags containing approximately 40 grams of meth were discovered under the driver’s seat. During her guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Carlisle admitted that she was engaged in the distribution of meth. After serving the 72-month sentence, Carlisle will be placed on supervised release for three years.

