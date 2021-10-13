MO committee wants another hearing on DSS handling of foster care, wants changes

State Representatives, from both parties, want to have another hearing on the state Department of Social Services handling of foster care cases. Chair of the House Committee on Children and Families Mary Coleman says that children have run away and been unaccounted for because of failings in the system. The children are at a great risk, and a recent federal report revealed there was no tracking or preventative measures.

DSS leaders appeared before Coleman’s committee in late September. She says there will be bills to come in the regular session to address some of the gaps in protection of children in state care.

