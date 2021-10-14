Cape man killed in motorcycle accident UPDATE man identified

The Cape Girardeau man who died in a motorcycle accident this week has been identified. Tuesday around 9 a.m., Cape Girardeau police officers were dispatched to the area of South Sprigg Street, just south of La Cruz Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered a motorcycle crash scene near the base of a bridge that spans over Cape La Croix Creek. It appeared evident that the operator of this motorcycle had left the roadway on the left-hand side just prior to merging onto the bridge. The operator of this motorcycle was killed in this single vehicle accident. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office. The victim of this crash has since been positively identified as 31-year-old Levi Asher.

