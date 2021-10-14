Dexter police investigate multiple thefts at an area business

Police in Dexter are investigating multiple thefts at the Gallery and Old Timers Flea Market. The Dexter Police Department reports that a black male, wearing an all-black Nike Jumpsuit, and a black female, wearing light blue scrubs, stole an undisclosed amount of money in two separate thefts on Monday. The suspects were later seen at the Walmart in Dexter where the female committed fraudulent use of a credit device. The suspects are believed to be driving a silver passenger car. Anyone who has information that could aid in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512, extension 4.

