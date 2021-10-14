Rape survivor says Missouri law does not go far enough to protect privacy of victims

A sexual assault survivor wants changes to Missouri law to further protect the privacy of rape victims. During a statewide sexual assault task force hearing, Julie Murray said public court documents show intimate details about survivors. She said only judges should see that information.

During the hearing, two attorneys said prosecutors or private attorneys should be responsible for keeping certain names out of public documents – not circuit court clerks. A 13-member state task force is working to recommend changes to the governor and Missouri Legislature to better serve sexual assault survivors.

