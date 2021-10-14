Rocheport bridge symbolic of statewide push for road and bridge improvements

This week, MODOT officially begins the building of the replacement of the I-70 bridge over the Missouri River. The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation Patrick McKenna says construction on a new I-70 bridge over the Missouri River is part of a much larger infrastructure plan statewide. At the official groundbreaking – or in this case, a symbolic “bolt-tightening” of a bridge beam, McKenna said Missouri is now able to truly improve its infrastructure.

The project is slated to cost $240 million and will be fully complete with the original one demolished by December of 2024

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!