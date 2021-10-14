Rocheport bridge symbolic of statewide push for road and bridge improvements
This week, MODOT officially begins the building of the replacement of the I-70 bridge over the Missouri River. The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation Patrick McKenna says construction on a new I-70 bridge over the Missouri River is part of a much larger infrastructure plan statewide. At the official groundbreaking – or in this case, a symbolic “bolt-tightening” of a bridge beam, McKenna said Missouri is now able to truly improve its infrastructure.
The project is slated to cost $240 million and will be fully complete with the original one demolished by December of 2024