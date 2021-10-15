Cape Girardeau man sentenced for firearm possession
A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced for firearm possession. 29-year-old Dylan Martin was sentenced to serve 77 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. In August 2020, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a convenience store parking lot in Cape Girardeau in response to a domestic altercation in progress. Martin fled on foot through a field as soon as officers arrived. Officers found him a short time later hiding in a ditch and he was taken into custody. While running away from the officers, Martin discarded a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol. Martin was at that time under parole supervision through the state of Missouri for several felony convictions, including second-degree domestic assault and drug-possession offenses. Martin is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon. During a guilty plea hearing earlier this summer, Martin admitted the firearm belonged to him. After serving the 77-month sentence, Martin will be placed on supervised release for two years.