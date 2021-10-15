Friday, October 15th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Lake County, FL — A Florida man accused of shooting down a law enforcement drone in July was indicted Wednesday on charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and destruction of aircraft. 51-year-old Wendell Doyle Goney was formally charged after he allegedly admitted to shooting a Lake County Sheriff’s Office drone out of the sky with a .22 caliber rifle, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Goney told deputies that drones had been “harassing” him. On July 11, 2021, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary on a 10-acre property in Mount Dora, about 30 miles northwest of Orlando. The deputies deployed a drone to assist with an outdoor search, only to have it destroyed by gunfire that came from a nearby residence.
After deputies confronted Goney, he allegedly admitted to shooting down the drone, while adding that he was not legally allowed to possess a gun as a convicted felon.
Goney has 29 prior felony convictions in the state. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted on both counts.