Hotop and Poyner Join Saint Francis Board

Saint Francis Healthcare System is pleased to welcome two new board members to the Health Development Services Board – Jeff Hotop and Danielle Poyner.

Hotop serves as Community Bank President of Cape Girardeau and Scott City for The Bank of Missouri. His expertise in finances, business management and real estate transactions will be a great strength to the Board. A Perryville native and Perryville High School graduate, Hotop and his wife, Lauren, reside in Jackson.

Poyner currently serves as Manager of Hotel Capital Planning and Hotel Utility Control and Executive Assistant to the President for Drury Southwest, Inc., following a lifelong career with the company. Her experience in capital improvement and project management will serve the Board well as it looks toward the future of Saint Francis. Poyner and her husband, Gary, live in Cape Girardeau.

The Health Development Services Board oversees the for-profit arm of Saint Francis, identifying expansion opportunities in new and existing markets. Board members serve for a term of three years, which can be repeatedly renewed.

