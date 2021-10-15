SEMO Food Bank Transitions Staff to New, Expanded Roles

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has made staffing changes to help it better serve its mission to end hunger in southeast Missouri. Four staff members have taken on new and expanded roles at the food bank effective October 1.

“All of our employees are vital in helping us feed communities in our area,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of the food bank. “By moving these individuals into new and expanded roles, we’re able to focus their talents in areas that will best serve the people we help.”

Gratten Allen has been promoted to director of operations. This position focuses on the execution of day-to-day goals and ensures short- and long-term delivery of services, measures progress against goals, and evaluates and uses the organization’s capacity to deliver outstanding services.

Neisha Ivory, equity and community initiatives specialist, will oversee special projects and ongoing community initiatives with a focus on advocacy and equity.

Laveta Williams moved into the expanded role of programs coordinator where she will oversee the food bank’s Backpacks for Friday partnership with area schools and help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) outreach. Williams will also continue to oversee the food bank’s Good Neighbor Pantry and food distributions in Chaffee and Jackson.

Reva Jones, SNAP outreach coordinator, will assist community members with applying for SNAP (formerly food stamps). This program is an important tool in the fight to end hunger.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves 70,000 individuals each month through a network of 140 partner agencies and other programs. The food bank’s 16-county service area has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state, with one in six families and one in five children not having enough to eat.

