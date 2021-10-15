The Ultimate SEMO Halloween Guide
|All Month Long
Beggs Family Farm | Sikeston
Knowland Family Farm | Burfordville
Perryville Pumpkin Farm | Perryville
Cape Grace Pumpkin Patch | Cape Girardeau
The Nightmare on Brookwood | Cape Girardeau
|Fridays and Saturdays
Haunted Hall of Horror | Cape Girardeau
The Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town | Cape Girardeau
|October 15-16
E.T. and Halloween Kills on the big screen at Rock ‘N Roll | Chaffee
Halloween 3D Paper Projects at The Crisp Museum | Cape Girardeau
Haunted History Downtown Walking Tour | Cape Girardeau
Spooktacular Weekend at Huzzah Valley | Steelville
Ghostly Tales at The Glenn House | Cape Girardeau
KRCU Monster Mash Dash | Cape Girardeau
Scary Movie Trivia at the library | Cape Girardeau
Halloween Spook-tacular | Ste. Genevieve
|October 20
Boo’s on Broadway | Cape Girardeau
|October 22
Halloween Hoopla at Shawnee Parks Center | Cape Girardeau
Halloween Fun Night at Bootheel Gymnastics | Sikeston
The Crumbs Presents Rocky Horror Picture Show at Ebb & Flow | Cape Girardeau
|October 23
Mommy and Me Halloween Baking at La Relance | Cape Girardeau
Halloween at the Campground | Bonne Terre
Deja vu Spirit Reunion | Ste. Genevieve
Trek n’ Treat at the Nature Center | Cape Girardeau
Howl-O-Ween at Busch Pet Products | Cape Girardeau
Oktoberfest w/Minglewood Brewery & The German Cook | Cape Girardeau
Sip n’ Spook at River Ridge | Commerce
Pumpkin Party 2021 | Perryville
|October 25
TeenTober Magic Week at the library | Riverside Regional Locations
|October 28
Sensory-Friendly Trunk or Treat | Cape Girardeau
|October 29
Halloween Party at CARSTAR | Cape Girardeau
Kid’s Zumba Dance Party at Arena | Cape GirardeauHeartland Auto’s
Trunk or Treat | Cape Girardeau
Halloween Happening at East Park | Dexter
Trunk or Treat at Railroad Market | Scott City
Advance PTO Trunk or Treat | Advance
|October 30
Halloween Party at Digital Foundry | Cape Girardeau
Halloween Party! at Ebb & Flow | Cape Girardeau
Shades of Soul Halloween Party at Century | Cape Girardeau
Fright Night at ATA Legends | Jackson
Annual Halloween Bash at Cape Martial Arts | Cape Girardeau
Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice at Rodgers Theater | Poplar Bluff
Fall-O-Ween Jesus at Connection Point | Cape GirardeauIndie House
Spook-tacular | Cape Girardeau
Halloween Bash at Stars and Stripes | Bloomfield
CCW Hardcore Halloween | Cape Girardeau
Victorian Mourning Exhibit at The Glenn House | Cape Girardeau
Babes in the Woods at The Nature Center| Cape Girardeau
Halloween at the Crisp Museum | Cape Girardeau
Fright Night Costume Contest at Hot Shots | Cape GirardeauBank of Advance
Trunk or Treat | Advance
|October 31
Monster Mash Car Bash | Cape Girardeau
Trunk or Treat and Carnival at the VFW | Chaffee
Gordonville Fire Truck-n-Treat | Gordonville
Trunk or Treat! at Lynwood | Cape Girardeau