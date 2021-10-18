3 arrested in alleged murder

Authorities have arrested three people in connection with an alleged murder in Bollinger County. Sheriff Casey Graham posted on social media late Friday afternoon that the trio had been arrested on various warrants, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of 21-year-old Brianna Roberts, of Illinois. It was found that Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, of Glen Allen, were the last known individuals to have had contact with Roberts. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office was aware of that information due to responding to a dispute at Morgan and Nanney’s residence involving all three individuals on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. Once that information was determined, Investigators with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted interviews with Morgan, Eric Nanney, and his father, Ricky Nanney. The interviews allegedly revealed Roberts had been shot and stabbed multiple times Wednesday. Graham also said Roberts’ limbs had been removed. An autopsy is set for today. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!