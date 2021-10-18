MO working on pilot program with libraries to help Missourians access healthcare services they need
Missouri is working on a pilot program to make public libraries around the state a space where people can access and use the internet to its full potential. Missouri has 152 library districts. State Representative Louis Riggs says the effort could help Missourians in a variety of ways.
Riggs says Missouri must ramp up its broadband internet expansion efforts in 2022 because of the federal funds flowing to Missouri. He is the chair of a special House interim committee discussing the expansion of high-speed internet access.