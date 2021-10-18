MO working on pilot program with libraries to help Missourians access healthcare services they need

Missouri is working on a pilot program to make public libraries around the state a space where people can access and use the internet to its full potential. Missouri has 152 library districts. State Representative Louis Riggs says the effort could help Missourians in a variety of ways.

Riggs says Missouri must ramp up its broadband internet expansion efforts in 2022 because of the federal funds flowing to Missouri. He is the chair of a special House interim committee discussing the expansion of high-speed internet access.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!