One injured in structure fire on Centennial Drive

The Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. was dispatched for a report of flames coming from the garage area of a home on Centennial Drive before 5 a.m. yesterday. While units were responding, dispatch advised the address was determined to be on the city’s condemnation list. The first arriving unit, E3, found a house with flames showing from 95% of the house. A working fire was announced to initiate coverage of the city from mutual aid companies and off duty personnel. A verbal report that everyone was out of the structure was given to E3. Crews operated in a defensive mode taking efforts to protect surrounding structures and to confine the fire to the structure of origin. The next arriving units set up operations with an elevated waterway from the ladder truck, L1. The fire was contained in approximately 20 minutes. The structure was without utilities. The fire is considered suspicious with the area of origin being in the garage. The cause was undetermined after investigation. Two people were occupying the structure and one was injured in the fire. The individual was treated and transported after receiving injuries from breaking a window. There was about $125,000 worth of damage to the home.

