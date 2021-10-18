Poplar Bluff man convicted on statutory rape charge

A Poplar Bluff man is facing over 30 years in prison after being convicted on multiple sex charges. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that a jury deliberated for only 30 minutes Thursday before handing down guilty verdicts for Thomas Woodham on charges of 1st degree statutory rape, 1st degree statutory sodomy, and incest. The case stems from a 2017 investigation by the Poplar Bluff Police Department. Proctor says that Woodham’s sentencing has been scheduled for December 7th and he is facing up to 30 years on the statutory rape charge, 30 years on the statutory sodomy charge, and four years on the incest charge.

