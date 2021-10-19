Meth and marijuana found during traffic stop in Stoddard County
A rural Dexter man has been taken into custody in connection to a traffic stop last week. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s office reports that deputies found about one-fourth of an ounce of meth, pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during the stop on Route AD. Robert Boyer was arrested on felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Boyer is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Stoddard County Jail on a $12,500 cash only bond.