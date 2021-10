Missouri’s state climatologist says the state’s first frost is late and could be much later. Pat Guinan says the normal date for the first Missouri frost is around October 11th.

Guinan says frosts will likely continue to be delayed. He also says this is Missouri’s warmest start to October since 1963.

