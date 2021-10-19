SEMO reduces on-campus face covering requirements for remainder of semester

Southeast Missouri State University is rolling back face-covering requirements on campus as of yesterday. In a letter to the campus community Thursday, Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced the university will be modifying the requirement and plans to finish the semester with this change in place. Face coverings will no longer be required in residence halls, the student recreation center, office spaces, dining areas, and common areas on campus, such as lobbies, hallways and lounges. Face coverings will still be required through the end of the semester in the following areas: indoor instructional spaces during classes or labs, campus shuttles pursuant to federal law, the University School for Young Children consistent with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidance and health-related spaces, including the Campus Health Clinic operated by SoutheastHEALTH. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

