This year’s National Counselor of the Year is from Missouri

This year’s National Counselor of the Year is from the Cape Girardeau School District. Olivia Carter, who has been a counselor for ten years, says she thinks she was chosen for the national award after helping her elementary school reduce in-school discipline referrals from about 700 to 250 in one year. She says she is working to implement the measures throughout the district.

Some of the ways she helped to reduce the number of referrals was by ensuring kids could eat with their friends at lunch instead of facing a wall. Professional development with staff, as well as group and individual counseling sessions for some students.

