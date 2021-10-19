Tuesday, October 19th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Adams County, CO — A driver who allegedly stole a U-Haul truck called police dispatch and asked for deputies to stop chasing him after they located the stolen truck. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Adams County sheriff deputies located the stolen U-Haul parked at a convenience store. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver took off.

Police pursued the truck and the driver called dispatch to ask why he was being chased and wanted the deputies to stop. Deputies had to use tire deflation devices, and the vehicle finally stopped at West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street, where the driver was arrested.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!