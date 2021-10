A Williamson County, IL storage facility was damaged by a fire. About 50 units of the Amazon Storage Facility in Carterville have either been destroyed or badly damaged. Firefighters were called to the storage facility along Route 13 Sunday morning. The property has about 650 units in total. Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!