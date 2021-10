The new healthcare research facility at the MU campus is named for Senator Roy Blunt in recognition of the attention and funding he has brought to the field in his decades in Congress. Blunt says he is proud of that, yet glad to be retiring.

Blunt and his longtime ally, NIH Director Francis Collins are both retiring in the next two years.

