Governor Parson says Missouri teachers must be paid their value. Missouri ranks 42nd in the nation in teacher pay. During a Teacher of the Year ceremony last night, Parson said the state needs to change how educators are treated.

The state’s starting teacher pay of 25-thousand-dollars has not been changed in 15 years.

