Iowa woman arrested in Paducah, KY on sex offense

An Iowa woman has been arrested by Kentucky Police after she travelled over seven hours to have sex with a minor. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says on October 15 they became aware that 20-year-old Brisen Brodigan was having an ongoing, online relationship with a boy under the age of sixteen. The sheriff’s office says they determined that the relationship was sexual in nature and Brodigan was traveling to Paducah to meet the minor. On October 18, Brodigan was arrested in Paducah. She was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!