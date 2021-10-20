MO Board of Ed responds to data flaw within State Education Department

The Missouri Board of Education has responded to a data weakness within a state Department of Education web application. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter informed the department last week of an online structure flaw with the ability to publicly show the social security numbers of roughly 100-thousand teachers. The newspaper says it gave the state agency time to remove the online details before it published a story about the vulnerability. In yesterday’s board meeting, President Charlie Shields said the state, like every organization, will have to devote more resources to protect challenges coming from the outside.

Governor Parson has threatened to prosecute the newspaper and says the problem could cost the state as much as 50-million dollars.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!