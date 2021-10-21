Many Missouri K-12 students advanced in academics do not have access to a gifted program

Missouri has about 37-thousand K-12 students who are advanced in academics. Dr. Beth Winton is the Chair of Missouri’s Advisory Council on the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. She says only about 40-percent of Missouri schools have a gifted program, leaving many advanced students unserved, predominantly in smaller districts.

Winton says Missouri is not unique when it comes to not serving all of these students.

