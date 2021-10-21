Missouri’s 2022 Teacher of the Year tells education community: “Your work matters”

Missouri’s 2022 Teacher of the Year wants to tell the education community that their work counts and their work matters. James Young is a Musical Theatre, Vocal Music, and Guitar teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. During a ceremony Tuesday night in Jefferson City, Young shared some words of inspiration.

Young has been an educator for about the past 15 years and was chosen among six other finalists for the top award.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!