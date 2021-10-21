North Dakota woman dies in Perry County crash
A North Dakota woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 22-year-old Abigail White was travelling southbound on State Highway 51, south of Route H, around 7 a.m. when the 2012 Dodge Durango she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 1987 Freightliner Conventional driven by 75-year-old Eric Robinson, of Perryville. The impact caused White’s vehicle to travel off the east side of the roadway. White was taken by medical helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. White was not wearing a safety device. Robinson was not hurt.