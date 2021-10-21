Sikeston man sentenced to 5 years for firearm possession

A Sikeston man was sentenced to serve five years for firearm possession. 30-year-old Dwayne Harris was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. On November 18, 2020, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at the residence of Harris in Sikeston. Harris was present during the execution of the warrant. During the search, officers located a fully loaded Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol, as well as an additional firearm magazine and a quantity of marijuana. Harris admitted that all items seized from the residence belonged to him. Harris has a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in Scott County, and he is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

