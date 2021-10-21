Tameka Randle Announces Candidacy for City Council Ward Two

Tameka Randle has announced her candidacy for Cape Girardeau City Council Ward Two. Randle has served in numerous charitable and civic boards, and commissions for the past twenty years. She also announced that Dr. Willie Redmond will serve as campaign treasurer and downtown Cape business owner Emily Hoehne will serve as Campaign Chairman. The current Ward Two Councilwoman, Shelly Moore, is prohibited from seeking reelection due to term limits. If elected, Randle stated she would work towards further revitalization of South Cape Girardeau and help ensure that Downtown Cape has the resources needed in order to continue to thrive.

Randle’s impressive record of community service includes being appointed by the Governor and approved by the Missouri Senate to serve on the Missouri Community Service Commission, served as President of the Board of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri, served as President of the Community Caring Council, currently serves as President of the Board of the Gibson Center, and serves on the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board. She is a graduate of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry Leadership Missouri Class of 2016 and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cape Class of 2006, and was selected to serve on the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development Equity Advisory Committee.

Professionally, Tameka’s career has been in working with under-served communities in Southeast Missouri including the Missouri Mentoring Partnership where she helped guided youth through their education and career goal decisions, Alternative Opportunities where she assisted individuals in achieving education and career aspirations who had physical and mental impairments, and most recently, she served as the Assistant Director of Educational Access & Outreach Programs at Southeast Missouri State University where she assisted minority students in achieving their goals of attaining a college degree. Currently, she is the Executive Director of the P.O.R.C.H. Initiative where she utilizes her previous experiences to further assist the citizens of South Cape Girardeau.Tameka’s service to the Southeast Missouri Community has been recognized by awards including the 2008 Southeast Missourian’s “40 Under 40” finest area business professionals, the 2013 Zonta Woman of Achievement award, the 2016 Civic Engagement Award from Southeast Missouri State University, was named a College & Career Readiness Post-Secondary Champion by ACT (American College Testing) in 2019, was awarded the Community Caring Council’s Horizon Award in 2015, and 2019 Woman of the Year by 573 Life & Style Magazine.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!