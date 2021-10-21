Thursday, October 21st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Colington Harbor, NC — A North Carolina man who allegedly hallucinated that someone else was being shot at called police for help – but ended up in cuffs on a slew of drug charges. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Monday but didn’t say whether 24-year-old Ryan Thomas Philbrook thought the imagined gunman was firing at him or someone else. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of “an individual being shot at” in Colington Harbor at 8:10 a.m. on October 14th.

“Once the Deputies arrived, they were able to determine that no one was being shot at and the caller was having hallucinations,” the release stated. During the investigation, authorities found meth, Xanax, LSD, suboxone, marijuana, and other drugs — as well as a digital scale and packaging material. Philbrook is facing a slew of drug possession charges and was released on $30,000 secured bond.

