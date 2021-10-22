MO Supreme Court is deciding who has the buying power of the state Conservation Fund

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering a state spending battle between the state Conservation Commission and the Office of Administration. The legal fight has to do with a land purchase in St. Claire County last year and former Office of Administration Commissioner Sara Steelman refusing to make the payment from the state Conservation Fund. Steelman said a state budget bill did not designate funding for the commission to buy the land. Heidi Doerhoff Vollet , representing the Conservation Commission, argued in court this week that the state constitution grants the Commission exclusive authority over the Conservation Fund.

Deputy solicitor general for the state Jesus Osete said the Legislature holds the spending power on all state funds, regardless of what fund they come from.

