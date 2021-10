A Sikeston man was sentenced to 51 months on meth charges yesterday. 46-year-old Richard Ring pleaded guilty in July to two counts of distribution of meth. During March 2021, on two occasions in Scott County, Ring sold a total of over 17 grams of meth to an individual cooperating with law enforcement officers.

