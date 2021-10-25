Hawley introduces bill to require local goods by international manufacturers
Missouri’s US Senator Josh Hawley says he has a long-term fix for some of the supply chain problems the country is experiencing right now.
Hawley says the legislation would not aggravate inflation. The bill would direct the Department of Commerce (DOC), in consultation with the Department of Defense (DOD), to produce an annual report that identifies finished and intermediate manufactured goods that are critical for the national security of the United States.