Hawley introduces bill to require local goods by international manufacturers

Missouri’s US Senator Josh Hawley says he has a long-term fix for some of the supply chain problems the country is experiencing right now.

Hawley says the legislation would not aggravate inflation. The bill would direct the Department of Commerce (DOC), in consultation with the Department of Defense (DOD), to produce an annual report that identifies finished and intermediate manufactured goods that are critical for the national security of the United States.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!