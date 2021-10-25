Missouri could change the way colleges and universities are awarded state aid. The state currently funds public colleges and universities through a model giving each school virtually the same percentage increase or reduction annually. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development wants to return to a funding model that would give them state aid based on performance. During a state legislative Joint Committee on Education hearing last week, Commissioner Zora Mulligan said 28 other states have a performance-based model.

However, Mulligan said some question whether fair results can be achieved through performance-based funding, if the winners are consistently rewarded and schools struggling to perform will be consistently penalized.

