Sentencing set for December for Tennessee man in connection to fatal crash

A Tennessee man is facing sentencing in December after his conviction on two charges relating to the deaths of a Missouri family during a drunk driving incident. 59-year-old Benny Johnson, of Milan, Tennessee was convicted by a Stoddard County Jury on Wednesday for three charges of driving while intoxicated causing a death and two charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The charges stem from the deaths of 32-year-old Tiffini Santana and two children from Butler, who were killed in July of 2017 when Johnson hit them with his truck. Laboratory analysis revealed Johnson’s blood alcohol content to be in excess of the legal limit hours after the crash. The jury returned a sentencing recommendation of 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of the three DWIs and 4 years each on the two charges of leaving the scene of an accident, as well as a fine, which is the maximum possible sentence under the law. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December 1st.

