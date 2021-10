A Missouri developmental psychologist recommends that parents avoid giving rewards and bribes to their kids. Dr. Christi Bergin, with the University of Missouri, says if you want your children to have positive social behavior and self-esteem, don’t pay them for being good. Bergin says kids do not learn to govern their own behavior if they are given bribes and rewards.

Bergin suggests giving praise, even a nod, smile or a pat on the back to kids.

