MO launches program to help students achieve success after high school, especially those in rural areas

Missouri has launched a new program designed to help Missouri students achieve success after high school, especially those in rural areas. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and philanthropic organization Rooted Alliance are teaming up for the statewide initiative. President of Rooted Alliance Noa Meyer says trained advisors will be in schools, alongside school counselors, to provide students individualized college and career support.

For this school year, 35 districts will be selected next month, based on school and community need, the COVID-19 impact in the community, and geography.

