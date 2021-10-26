Threat against Central High School not directed at Cape Central
Cape Girardeau Public Schools were aware of a social media post that was being shared Friday evening with threatening language involving a Central High School. The information was shared with police, who promptly began an investigation. Authorities determined the threat involved three people in St. Joseph, and did not present a threat to local schools. Those individuals have since been taken into custody by St. Joseph police. An email was sent to families in the Cape school district Saturday to make sure this information was shared to help put their minds at ease.