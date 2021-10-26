Water Street Closure for Railroad Work

Water Street between Broadway and Themis Street will be closed to parking and through traffic today and tomorrow. The closure started at 5 a.m. and will continue through 3 p.m. tomorrow. The closure is due to repair work being performed on the railroad pedestrian crossings and rails. The work is being performed by BNSF Railway. Anticipate intermittent closures of river wall pedestrian gates during these work periods. The Red Star Access to the riverfront will remain open.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!