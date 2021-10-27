Fire destroys Portageville residence
The Standard Democrat reports that a home was destroyed by fire early Monday. Around 4 a.m., Portageville fire personnel were paged for a structure fire in the Warren Avenue and Seventh Street area. Engine 1 and Ladder 10 responded and upon arrival found a single-story home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was paged for a working structure fire and Marston Fire was called in for assistance. Firefighters were able to get a knock down on the flames to protect nearby structures. The home was considered a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause was undetermined. The scene was cleared at 6 a.m.