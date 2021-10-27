Survey indicates EF3 tornado hit Fredericktown

Survey crews are assessing the damage from Sunday night’s severe weather in Southeast Missouri. The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that a preliminary damage survey indicated that an EF3 Tornado struck the Fredericktown area. The Red Cross was in Fredericktown on Monday to get shelters set up for anyone who needed them. The Fredericktown R-1 School District cancelled classes for the past two days due to the damage and community wide power outages.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!